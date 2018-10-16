Noida Metro Aqua Line to have fast ‘express’ services during peak hours like Mumbai, Kolkata; what it means

It has been proposed that the initial frequency for the trains will be of 12 minutes but an express train service is likely to help bring that time down to 8 to 10 minutes.

Noida Metro Aqua Line: When the much-awaited Aqua Line becomes operational by the end of this year, Noida will unveil a metro version of the fast local train services that commuters in Mumbai and Kolkata are familiar with. In order to bring down the waiting time for a train as well as cut journey time for office-goers, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has proposed ‘express’ trains during peak hours that will skip select metro stations. The regular metro service, which stops at all metro stations, will also be available, however, after a gap of few minutes.

An official from NMRC who was quoted in a TOI report said that the express train service will be an additional one where a few out of the total 19 trains will run faster trips. However, he said that it is yet to be decided which metro stations they will skip. It has been proposed that the initial frequency for the trains will be of 12 minutes but an express train service is likely to help bring that time down to 8 to 10 minutes.

According to various reports, as a preliminary step, the corporation has come out with a survey for people, seeking their opinion. The survey, which includes a questionnaire was opened to public on October 12 on the official NMRC website and will remain open till November 12. The aim of the questionnaire, which consists of eight pages, is to know from the public, how often they are likely to use Aqua Line, whether they would be interested in taking the express service, their likely time of travel, time of boarding and alighting and category of use (student/working/retired/elderly). The commuters have been invited to reply to the questionnaire by November 12. As per the questionnaire, peak time is the duration from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The questionnaire will also help the corporation to determine the routes and timings for feeder buses.

Executive Director of NMRC, P D Upadhyay informed that the corporation had received eight trains and the remaining have arrived at Mundra port. He further added that a total of 11 trains will be in their fleet by the end of this month.