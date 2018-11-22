Noida Metro Aqua Line to have branded stations like Delhi Metro! NMRC invites bids

For naming the metro stations on the Aqua Line of Noida Metro, connecting Noida and Greater Noida, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation has started inviting bids from corporate houses.

Noida Metro Aqua Line: The metro stations of the 29.7 km long Aqua Line may soon be named after various private firms, corporate houses or government-run agencies! For naming the metro stations on the Aqua Line of Noida Metro, connecting Noida and Greater Noida, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has started inviting bids from corporate houses. According to an HT report, after paying a fee, private firms, corporate houses or any government-run agency can get a metro station of the Aqua Line named after their respective brands. With an aim to earn more revenue, the metro corporation has decided to allow this exercise. Delhi Metro already has a few stations named after private entities.

According to PD Upadhyay, Executive Director, NMRC who was quoted in the report, so far, the metro corporation has sold metro station naming rights of three stations. These three Aqua Line metro stations are Pari Chowk, Sector 137 and Sector Alpha-1. For Pari Chowk metro station, the naming right has been sold for Rs 1.62 crore, while the naming rights for Sector 137 and Sector Alpha-1 metro stations have been sold for Rs 84 and Rs 60 lakh, respectively, Upadhyay said.

The 29.7 km long section of Noida Metro, linking Noida to Greater Noida is likely to be thrown open to the public by the end of this year. The Aqua Line project, which is being developed at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore will run from the depot metro station in Greater Noida’s Theta to Noida’s Sector 71. En route, the metro rail will cover as many as 21 metro stations out of which 15 metro stations will fall in Noida (from Sector 149 to Sector 71), while the rest of 6 metro stations will be in Greater Noida, including, Delta 1, Alpha 1, Alpha 2, Pari Chowk and Knowledge Park 2 stations.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that the metro fares for Aqua Line service are likely to be lower than those in the Delhi Metro. The fares proposal, which is yet to be cleared by the NMRC board is similar to that of Lucknow Metro, where the fares depend on the number of stations traversed.