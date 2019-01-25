Noida Metro Aqua Line: The wait is over! New corridor connecting Noida-Greater Noida opens; 10 must-know facts

Noida Metro Aqua Line will cover 21 stations. (NMRC)

Noida Metro Aqua Line: Finally, the long wait is over! The much-awaited Noida Metro’s Aqua Line is all set to kick-start its operations from today onwards. The inauguration of the new metro corridor, connecting Noida and Greater Noida is being done by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. The newly built Aqua Line corridor project worth Rs 5503 crore will cover a stretch of 29.7 km. It is being said that the new Noida-Greater Noida metro corridor will provide seamless connectivity to many regions of Greater Noida, which were difficult to reach earlier. Let us take a look at 10 facts about Noida Metro’s Aqua Line that every commuter should know:

1) Noida Metro Aqua Line will cover 21 stations, 15 in Noida namely, Noida sector 51, 50, 76, 101, 81, NSEZ, Noida sector 83, 137, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, while the rest 6 in Greater Noida namely, Knowledge Park 2, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1, Delta 1, GNIDA Office and Depot.

2) The minimum fare to travel on the Noida Metro Aqua Line would be of Rs 9, while the maximum fare to use the all-new Aqua Line would be Rs 50.

3) Some metro stations of the Noida Metro Aqua Line are likely to be named after private entities. The naming rights for Pari Chowk, Sector 137 and Alpha 1 metro stations have been sold for Rs 1.62 crore, Rs 84 lakh and Rs 60 lakh, respectively.

4) The trains, designed for Noida Metro Aqua Line will be able to run at a maximum speed of 95 kmph, with an average speed of 37.5 kmph.

5) QR-coded paper tickets, smart cards will be made available for passengers of Noida Metro Aqua Line. However, Delhi Metro smart cards will not be valid for Aqua Line. Also, smart card users will get a 10% concession on fares. Additionally, one city one card system has been proposed for metro fare and shopping.

6) According to a PTI report, each train set will consist of four coaches with a total seating capacity of 186 commuters. In total, the Noida Metro corridor will have 19 train sets.

7) Each train set of the Noida Metro Aqua Line will have two driving trailer cars as well as two motor cars. The total number of seats in both will be 43 and 50, respectively. Also, each coach will have ports for mobile and USB charging, 4 Dynamic Route Maps and 6 backlit LCDs (Liquid Crystal Displays).

8) The Noida Metro project will also include last mile connectivity through feeder bus service and non-motorized transport system including pathways for pedestrians, cycle track, etc.

9) Parking facilities at 16 metro stations as well as Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) and Platform Screen Doors will be made available at all metro stations.

10) Over the next one year, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will assist the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) in operating the new Aqua Line.