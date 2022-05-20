Noida Metro Aqua Line sets new record with highest single-day ridership of over 33,000 passengers post Covid

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro created a new record on Wednesday with its highest single-day ridership of 33,352 commuters post the Covid outbreak. In May, the Aqua Line also witnessed attained its highest daily average ridership with around 28,000 commuters, according to the officials of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC). The metro services of Aqua Line, which links the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in western UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district, were shut for a month during the second pandemic wave last year, a PTI report said. In June 2021, the Noida Metro service was resumed for commuters, with more than 2,300 people taking the ride on the first day. The Noida Metro was also shut for passengers during the first wave in 2020.

Managing Director of NMRC Ritu Maheshwari was quoted in the report saying that the ridership of 33,352 commuters was recorded on May 18, 2022, which is the highest ridership after Covid lockdowns. In the last four months, the average daily ridership has become almost double, Maheshwari said. In the year 2022, the monthly average daily ridership of passengers in the month of January stood at 13,124, in the month of February at 18,482, in the month of March at 23,266 and in April at 26,162, the MD said. The daily average ridership during May has been 27,936 (till May 18, 2022), she further said.

According to Maheshwari, this is the highest ever daily average ridership of commuters for any month since the introduction of commercial Aqua Line services i.e January 2019. Operated by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation, the Aqua Line runs over 29.7 kilometres through 21 metro stations between Noida Sector 51 metro station and Depot Station in Greater Noida. According to NMRC officials, it was built at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore and was opened to the general public in January 2019. At present, the Aqua Line has an average daily ridership of over 16,000 commuters. The metro rail, till date, has clocked its highest single-day ridership of 39,451 commuters on September 19, 2019, the NMRC officials said.