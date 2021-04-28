Noida Metro Aqua Line services to remain suspended during weekend curfews in Uttar Pradesh

The decision is aimed at discouraging the outdoor movement of the public amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Noida Metro Aqua Line: In view of the weekend curfew imposed in the state of Uttar Pradesh to check the spread of COVID-19, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will suspend the services of Noida Metro Aqua Line on Saturdays and Sundays, officials said. In an order issued by the NMRC on Monday, the metro corporation said the decision is aimed at discouraging the outdoor movement of the public amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. NMRC Managing Director (MD) Ritu Maheshwari was quoted in a PTI report saying that considering the ongoing large scale spread of novel coronavirus and to discourage the passengers accordingly from moving out on curfew days, Noida Metro has decided not to operate any metro service on the curfew days declared by the state government.

The NMRC MD further said that at present, the curfew has been imposed on Saturdays and Sundays, therefore the Noida Metro Aqua Line metro services will not be available on these days. The Noida Metro rail network runs the 29.7 km long Aqua Line that connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in the district of Gautam Buddh Nagar located in western Uttar Pradesh. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining the national capital, is one of the worst hit districts of Uttar Pradesh. According to official figures, as of Monday, as many as 169 people had died in the district due to COVID-19 while 6,300 were under treatment.

Last month, it was reported that to enhance commuter’s travel experience as well as generate more revenue, NMRC would be playing curated music and content with commercials at all metro stations of the Aqua Line. The metro corporation has already invited bids for co-branding of some of its metro stations. A tender has also been floated for playing content and curated music for commuters through a public address system at all Noida Metro stations.