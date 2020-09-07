Noida Metro Aqua Line resumes services today! Only one gate to open for entry, exit at 15 stations

At 15 of the 21 Noida Metro stations, only one gate would be functional.

Noida Metro Aqua Line: From today, Noida Metro services are resuming! At 15 of the 21 Noida Metro stations, only one gate would be functional. While in the rest of the six stations, both entry gates will remain open, according to a PTI report. For entry or exit of commuters, only one gate will be kept open at Sector 101 station, Sector 81 station, NSEZ station, Sector 83 station, Sector 137 station, Sector 142 station, Sector 143 station, Sector 144 station, Sector 145 station, Sector 146 station, Sector 147 station, Sector 148 station, Alpha -1 station, Delta -1 station and GNIDA Office station, the NMRC stated. For commuters at Sector 50, Sector 51, Sector 76, Pari Chowk, Knowledge Park-II, and Depot metro stations, both entrance gates will be kept open.

According to NMRC, passengers will have to maintain adequate social distance, both at the metro stations as well as within train coaches. Also, suitable markings have been made inside the Noida Metro train coaches for this purpose. The crowd at the station and inside the coaches will be monitored through CCTVs from the control rooms. In case if more crowd is observed than expected, entry at the station will be restricted. To prevent COVID-19, commuters while travelling are advised to refrain from touching any surface inside the trains or stations.

Earlier, it was announced by NMRC that commuters with a face mask and those who are found with body temperature, not more than 37.7 degrees Celsius will be granted entry. The Noida Metro Aqua Line trains will run from Monday to Saturday, from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a frequency of 15 minutes. The metro services, on Sundays, will start from 8:00 AM, the NMRC had added. According to officials quoted in the report, the Aqua Line, which links Noida to Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, has an average ridership of around 25,000 commuters daily.