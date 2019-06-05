Noida Metro Aqua Line registers highest single-day ridership crossing the 20,000 mark; details here

Noida Metro Aqua Line creates new record! For the first time, the Noida Metro Aqua Line has registered its highest single-day ridership on June 3, crossing the 20,000 mark. According to the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) the increased frequency of trains is the main reason behind this achievement. Before this, the Noida Metro service linking Noida to Greater Noida, introduced in January this year, had achieved its highest ridership of 19,413 on May 27. According to a PTI report, NMRC stated that the increase in the frequency of Aqua Line trains to 7 minutes 30 seconds during peak hours, while 10 minutes during non-peak hours which had been implemented from June 3 is one of the key reasons for the increase in ridership. Earlier, on weekdays, the Aqua Line used to operate at a frequency of 10 minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes during non-peak hours. However, on Saturdays and Sundays, the frequency of metro trains is 15 minutes. NMRC also said that it has taken various measures to increase the ridership. According to the operator, the main reason behind increase in ridership is improved connectivity between Noida Metro Aqua Line and Delhi Metro's Blue Line stations with the help of a dedicated pathway, e-rickshaw service between Aqua Line's Sector 51 and Blue Line's Sector 52 stations as well as improved feeder bus connectivity. NMRC said that commuters of Noida Metro Aqua Line have three options to generate ticket and travel in the metro. The first way is by using the metro smart card which also offers a 10% discount on every journey. The second option is by buying the QR code from the customer care counters at the metro stations. While, the third option is to generate the QR code with the help of NMRC mobile app which is available for free download. The metro operator also claimed that the over the past few months, the ticket sale through purchase of QR code, especially through the NMRC mobile app has increased considerably. This shows that the Aqua Line commuters have given preference to these two ticketing options, it added. In order to improve the services of the Aqua Line and the feeder buses, the corporation has also been interacting with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), educational institutions and corporate offices to take their suggestions and feedback. Based on their suggestions\/feedback, the metro operator has also deployed E-rickshaws at the stations to provide last mile connectivity to Aqua Line commuters. According to the NMRC, by May-end, the Aqua Line had an average daily ridership of 13, 317 passengers.