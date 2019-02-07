Noida Metro Aqua Line: NMRC Tickets app launched! How to book QR code-based tickets for easy travelling

The Aqua Line was flagged off last month by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Noida Metro Aqua Line: Now travelling between Noida and Greater Noida to get easier and convenient! The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has recently launched its official mobile application called NMRC Tickets. By using this new mobile app, passengers will be able to commute by Noida Metro Aqua Line with QR code-based tickets. Also, by booking tickets through the new NMRC Tickets mobile app, passengers will be able to avoid long queues in future to purchase metro tickets. The new ticket booking app can be downloaded on Android smartphones from Google Play Store. However, to use this new mobile app to book metro tickets, registration is required.

The NMRC Tickets mobile app has been equipped with many features. Other than booking metro tickets, the app also provides information to the user about the nearest metro station, route details between two metro stations such as distance, number of metro stations and number of interchanges. If you are still wondering how to book tickets on this new mobile app, follow these steps:

Download the NMRC Tickets app on your smartphone

Register yourself by providing details like full name, gender, date of birth, e-mail id, contact number etc.

You can also submit your Aadhaar number, however, this option is not mandatory.

Verify your number using the OTP sent on your phone to complete the registration process

Now click on ‘My Tickets’

Click on ‘Book New Ticket’

Enter from and to metro stations and the number of passengers

It will show the time of travel and ticket type

Click on ‘Book Now’

The app will display the fare amount

Now, click on ‘Make Payment’ option to proceed

Complete the transaction by choosing any payment mode from SBI ePay, Debit/Credit card and Internet Banking

Interestingly, the NMRC Tickets mobile app also allows the user to book return journey tickets as well as group journey tickets. However, it should be noted that the ticket booked through this mobile app can only be used for entry to the metro station within 30 minutes of purchase.

The Aqua Line was flagged off last month by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The new metro corridor links Noida to Greater Noida, covering 21 metro stations.