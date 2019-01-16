Noida Metro Aqua Line: Metro ready for operating services but NMRC officials await final launch date

Noida Metro is all set to start its services. The final launch date has not been announced yet

Noida Metro Aqua Line: The wait to ride on Noida Metro’s Aqua Line is likely to get over soon! The all-new Noida Metro connecting Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh is all set to start its services. However, the final launch date has not been announced yet. According to senior officials of Noida Authority who were quoted in an IE report, the government is yet to announce the final decision over assigning the role of the agency that will supervise the upcoming Aqua Line’s security. As they are yet to take a call on this, there could be a delay for the commencement Aqua Line metro services.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) which is a Central Armed Police Force, has been routinely looking after Delhi Metro’s security since the year 2007. In the last week of December, the 18th board meeting of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) was conducted where decisions over several aspects of the Aqua Line’s functioning, including its security were highlighted and discussed. NMRC is a state-owned corporation responsible for launching the commercial services of the Aqua Line. According to the report, the authority officials claim that the metro corridor’s security of the Aqua Line has been given by the UP government to the 49th Battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), whose officers will be trained by the CISF. In addition to this, some personnels from the private security agencies are also assumed to be deployed. However, the final decision is yet to be taken on the agency which will be responsible for securing the metro stretch.

P D Upadhyay, Executive Director, NMRC was quoted in the report saying that they have sent the proposal to the government seeking a final date for the launch. All work for the metro line has been completed from their part. NMRC has also been given a go-ahead by the safety commissioner and are ready for the launch. He explained that it is a routine delay and that there is no major hurdle in the launch. The proposal has been received by the UP government from the Noida Metro authorities and the Chief Minister will soon respond with a launch date.

The 29.7 km long Noida Metro’s Aqua Line will run from Noida’s Sector 71 to Greater Noida’s Depot Station and back. It will cover 21 metro stations out of which 15 metro stations will fall in Noida (from Sector 149 to Sector 71) and the rest of the 6 stations will be under Greater Noida.