Noida Metro Aqua Line goes innovative! Movie shootings, food courts, shopping franchises at stations soon

Noida Metro Aqua Line goes innovative! In a bid to generate non-fare revenue, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is offering space for film shootings. As a new 10-km long corridor between Delhi Metro Blue Line's Botanical Garden and Noida Metro Aqua Line's Sector 142 station is being proposed, the corporation is exploring fare and non-fare options to generate revenue. NMRC Executive Director PD Upadhyay was quoted in an IE report saying that compared to other stations, a few metro stations have reported lower ridership. The corporation is also exploring various options including utilizing the Noida Metro Aqua Line space in order to garner revenue, which will also lead to increased ridership. The NMRC is also planning to lease out spaces to shopping franchises, coaching centres, food courts, and others. A policy has been formed to invite film shootings for various sequences as the spacious metro stations can provide a good setting. Additionally, the corporation will allow people to host theme-based events on the Noida Metro premises, like those highlighting women empowerment, Upadhyay said. According to the report, the foot overbridge between Aqua Line's Sector 51 and Blue Line's Sector 52 is yet to be constructed and the Noida Authority has already released tenders. Currently, the NMRC provides e-rickshaws and feeder buses to ease last-mile connectivity. An NMRC official was quoted in the report saying that Noida Metro has hit the 20,000 ridership mark and there has been a steady increase in ridership. The NMRC is also planning a corridor between Botanical Garden and Greater Noida, which has been already been approved by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority to further provide seamless connectivity. However, both- the foot overbridge as well as the new proposed line could take up to three years for operations. Meanwhile, four nodal points have been identified for which bus routes have been made functional. The NMRC is also in conversation with RWAs and residents to further improve last-mile connectivity, Upadhyay added.