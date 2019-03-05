Noida Metro Aqua Line frequency increases! Now, metro every 10 mins during peak hours from March 4

The Aqua Line metro, connecting Noida and Greater Noida will run at a gap of 10 minutes instead of 15 minutes during the peak traffic hours.

Noida Metro Aqua Line: Great news for Noida and Greater Noida metro passengers! The Aqua Line metro, connecting the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida will run at a gap of 10 minutes instead of 15 minutes during the peak traffic hours. According to Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s (NMRC) statement in a recent PTI report, the increased frequency of the metro will be effective from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM from Monday to Friday. This will increase the availability of the metro at the Aqua Line metro stations.

According to the report, NMRC claimed that it was decided by the competent authority to increase the frequency of trains by reducing the headway interval from 15 minutes to 10 minutes during the peak hours, i.e., from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on the five working days, i.e., from Monday to Friday. The Aqua Line service is available from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM on the weekdays and from 8:00 AM am to 10:00 PM over weekends. The agency has announced making its land around 10 metro stations available to public for parking facility, starting from Monday. The metro stations where parking facility will be made available are namely, Sector 51, 76, 101, 81, 137, 142, Knowledge Park, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1 and Delta.

The Noida Metro Aqua Line, which has a total of 21 metro stations covering 29.7 km between Noida and Greater Noida, records a daily average ridership of as many as 10,458 passengers, according to NMRC. The Noida Metro Aqua Line was inaugurated on January 25 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Aqua Line corridor covers 21 stations out of which 15 stations are in Noida namely, Noida sectors 51, 50, 76, 101, 81, NSEZ, Noida sectors 83, 137, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, while the remaining six are in Greater Noida namely, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1, Delta 1, GNIDA Office, Knowledge Park 2 and Depot. The minimum fare to travel in this line is Rs 9, while the maximum fare is Rs 50.