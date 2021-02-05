Noida Metro Aqua Line: ‘Fast Trains’ to reduce travel time by 9 minutes from February 8; details

The Fast Trains of Noida Metro will begin service with effect from 8 February 2021.

From Monday onwards, Noida Metro Aqua Line commuters can opt for ‘Fast Trains’. During peak hours, these trains will skip some low-ridership metro stations to reduce travel time on the Aqua Line. Earlier this week, MD of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), Ritu Maheshwari had announced the new initiative aimed at saving time of Noida Metro commuters, travelling between Noida and Greater Noida. A spokesperson for the NMRC was quoted in a PTI report saying that the Fast Trains of Noida Metro will begin service with effect from 8 February 2021. The spokesperson further added that all COVID-19 protocols such as face cover/mask as well as social distancing are mandatory for all Noida Metro commuters.

Earlier, the NMRC Managing Director had said metro trains, running on weekdays i.e., Monday to Friday, starting from terminal stations (Sector 51 metro station and Depot metro station) from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM will be fast trains. Out of the 21 metro stations on the Noida Metro Aqua Line, as many as 10 metro stations will be skipped by these fast trains during peak hours, saving travel time of nine minutes between the terminal stations, the MD had said. According to NMRC, the metro stations which will be skipped by these fast trains are Sector 81, Sector 83, Sector 50, Sector 101, Sector 143, Sector 144, Sector 145, Sector 146, Sector 147, Sector 148 metro stations.

Commuters will not be able to buy QR Tickets at these stations and for these stations during ‘Fast Trains’ running hours. The NMRC also stated that the frequency of metro trains will remain the same from Monday to Friday, i.e., 7.5 minutes during peak timings and 10 minutes during non-peak timings. While the Aqua Line trains will continue to run at a frequency of 15 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays with no skipping of metro stations. According to officials, the Noida Metro Aqua Line had an average daily passenger count of 7,915 in the month of December 2020.