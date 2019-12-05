Noida Metro Aqua Line extension to have 9 new stations connecting Gaur City, Noida Extension; details here

The first phase of the Noida Metro Aqua Line extension will be constructed between Sector 71 and Greater Noida Sector 2.

Noida, Greater Noida commuters take note! The Noida Aqua Line extension from Noida Sector 71-Knowledge Park 5 will be 15 kilometres long and will bring nine new metro stations on the network, connecting the residential areas of Gaur City and Noida extension, which are densely populated regions. The Uttar Pradesh government recently approved the extension of the Noida Metro Aqua Line corridor at a cost of Rs 2,682 crore. Satish Mahana, Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister was quoted in a recent PTI report saying that the extended corridor project of Noida Metro Aqua Line connecting Greater Noida and Noida will be completed in the next three years.

According to the detailed project report (DPR) of the Noida Metro Aqua Line, the new route will be completed in two phases and the entire extension project of the corridor will connect Sector 71 in Noida and Knowledge Park 5 in Greater Noida. The details of the network of Noida Metro Aqua Line extension are as follows:

The second phase of the extension will come up between Greater Noida Sector 2 and Knowledge Park 5 stations.

In the first phase of the extension, five new stations will come up, namely, Noida Sector 122, Sector 123, Greater Noida Sector 4, Eco Tech, as well as Greater Noida 2.

In the second phase, four new stations will be constructed, namely, Greater Noida Sector 3, Sector 10, Sector 12 as well as Knowledge Park 5.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) started the regular operations of the Noida Metro Aqua Line Noida-Greater Noida Metro corridor on January 25, 2019. Presently, the 29.7 km long Noida Metro Aqua Line covers 21 metro stations between Sector 51 station in Noida to the Depot station in Greater Noida. According to NMRC, the corridor was completed at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore. The Noida Metro Aqua Line is connected with the Delhi Metro Blue Line through a walkway at the Sector 51 station of the Noida Metro Aqua Line section and Sector 52 station of the Delhi Metro Blue Line corridor.