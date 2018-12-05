Noida Metro Aqua Line extension approved! UP government gives nod for 15-km metro link to Greater Noida

The second phase of the Metro link from Noida Sector 71 to Knowledge Park 5 in Greater Noida.

Noida to Greater Noida connectivity gets a boost! Noida Metro’s Aqua line extension has been approved! The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the 15-km Metro link between Noida’s Sector 71 with Greater Noida West’s Sector Knowledge Park-V, according to recent HT report. This is the the second phase of the Metro link from Noida Sector 71 to Knowledge Park 5 in Greater Noida. The project will be executed in two phases. The first phase will connect Noida to Greater Noida West’s Sector 2. Although details of the projects, such as the starting day and deadline, were yet to be finalised.

According to the funding pattern which is finalised for the project, the Noida authority and Greater Noida authority will be responsible for financing the section of the Metro link under their respective jurisdiction with assistance from the state and central governments. The link will be built by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC). The extended line of Noida Metro’s Aqua Line will have a total of nine metro stations out of which two will be in Noida and seven will be in Greater Noida. The metro stations in Noida include sectors 122 and 123 and the metro stations in Greater Noida are sector 4, Ecotech 12, sectors 2, 3, 10, 12 and Knowledge Park V.

The approval for the project was taken during the 113th board meeting, chaired by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, Anup Chandra Pandey in Greater Noida. The meeting was attended by the chief executive officers (CEOs) of both the bodies – Alok Tandon (Noida) and Narendra Bhooshan (Greater Noida). The Chief Secretary Anup Pandey, who is also the chairperson of the Greater Noida authority, directed the two authorities to start work on the crucial project immediately. The 15-km Metro Link between Noida’s sector 71 and Greater Noida West’s Knowledge Park-V was approved in 2016. However the work on the project could not be started due to fund crunch with both the authorities. Earlier there were doubts about the viability of the project considering estimated low ridership. However, with more residential apartments coming up in Greater Noida, the project recently got a push which ultimately resulted in the approval.