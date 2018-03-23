Noida Metro Aqua line, despite setting construction record, to miss scheduled launch date

The trials will be carried out for three months before the official launch of the new metro line.

The much awaited Noida Metro Aqua line, which will connect Noida and Greater Noida, while plying over a 29.7 km route is going to miss the scheduled launch date of April 2018, according to a ToI report. The new Noida Metro Line is likely to launch in the latter half of the year. Interestingly, the Aqua line metro was mentioned in the Limca Book of records for the construction of the highest number of girders on a single line in a time period of one month. According to the report one of the main reasons for not achieving the scheduled date for its launch is the issue of power supply. According to Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officials, it was expected that the trials of the metro rail will start April 15 onwards as the power supply to the corridor by Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (UPPTCL) has started just five days ago. The trials will be carried out for three months before the official launch of the new metro line.

According to the report some sources said that a substation was going to be set up in Noida’s Sector 148 by UPPTCL but the project got delayed over three months. Also, the sources claimed that UPPTCL had been facing a shortage of funds. As NMRC thought that the power supply from RC Green will not be sufficient, it requested the state power utility to provide electricity for dry runs. According to NMRC GM (finance) PD Upadhyay, in order to transmit electricity to the metro stations, Noida metro has now set up two receiving substations, the report stated.

The officials claimed that 11 trains, which have been manufactured and imported by a Chinese company will start running, once the corridor becomes functional. An oscillation trial, covering eight stations, six in Greater Noida and two in Noida, is likely to begun around April 15, the GM added. Once the trail is over, the tracks will be scrutinized by Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the report added.