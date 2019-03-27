Noida Metro Aqua Line: Daily ridership improves! NMRC sees 6.48 lakh commuters in just 2 months

The overall average daily ridership on the newly launched Aqua Line of Noida Metro improved!

Noida Metro Aqua Line: During its second month of operation, the overall average daily ridership on the newly launched Aqua Line of Noida Metro improved slightly with 3.24 lakh passengers taking a ride on the metro. According to Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), in two months, the Aqua Line has been used by 6.48 lakh people in total. The first month saw 3.24 lakh passengers and an average daily ridership of 10,458 commuters. By the end of the second month (March 25), 6.48 lakh commuters were added while the average daily ridership during the two months reached 10,991, as per the NMRC data, according to a PTI report.

NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay was quoted in the report saying that the Noida Metro ridership was around 13,000 on the first day of revenue operations and after the completion of two months of Aqua Line operations, the ridership stood at around 17, 000 with an increase of around 30 per cent. In the month of March, the ridership of Noida Metro increased almost 57 per cent, he said. During the two months of its operations, the revenue of NMRC reached Rs 1.99 crore from Rs 1.02 crore at the end of the first month. Since day one, as many as 12,828 metro cards have been sold as well as 4,89,361 QR-coded tickets were purchased. According to the NMRC, Noida Metro’s highest ridership of 17,164 was touched on March 15.

The Aqua Line, linking Noida to Greater Noida covers 21 metro stations. According to NMRC, the top 5 metro stations with the highest ridership are Sector 51, Sector 76, NSEZ, Knowledge Park 2 and Pari Chowk metro stations. Noida Metro trains are operated from Monday to Saturday from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM, while on Sundays, revenue hours start from 8:00 AM and metro services are available till 10:00 PM. At present, the NMRC is running 10 trains on Noida Metro corridor, making a total of 163 trips a day. During peak hours, the train frequency is 10 minutes and during non-peak hours as well as on Saturdays and Sundays, the train frequency is 15 minutes. NMRC also claimed that since the first day of operations, the Aqua Line has maintained punctuality of 99.99 per cent.