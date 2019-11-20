Noida Metro Aqua Line corridor to be extended from Noida Sector-71 to Knowledge Park 5?

In the first phase, the extension will take place from Noida Sector 51 station to Greater Noida Sector-2.

Big news for Noida-Greater Noida residents! The Noida Metro Aqua Line, connecting the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, will soon be extended bringing new stations on its network. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is working on the extension of the 29.7 km long Noida Metro Aqua Line corridor from Noida Sector-71 to Knowledge Park 5, according to a Dainik Jagran report. The extension of this corridor will take place in two phases. In the first phase, the extension will take place from Noida Sector 51 station to Greater Noida Sector-2. In the second phase, the extension will be from Greater Noida Sector 2 till Knowledge Park 5.

For the first phase, the Uttar Pradesh government is expected to give its approval in the last week of November or in the first week of December. The state government had sought Cabinet notes from NMRC, in order to present the proposal in the Union Cabinet for final approval. In this regard, NMRC has given the required notes to the state government. As soon as the Cabinet gives the final approval, the construction work on the extension project will start in the following three months. The civil work on this extension will be completed in two-and-a-half years.

According to the report, a sum of Rs 1064 crore will be spent on the first phase of the extension. With this extension, more than three lakh people will be benefited in terms of commuting. NMRC has recognized three future phases for the complete extension of the Noida Metro Aqua Line. The future phases are Noida Sector 71 to Knowledge Park 5, Sector 142 to Botanical Garden and Depot station to Boraki. The very first phase of the extension spans from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 2.

Presently, the Noida Metro Aqua Line covers 21 metro stations on its route and the line was inaugurated on January 25, 2019. For passengers, the minimum fare to travel on the Noida Metro Aqua Line is Rs 9, while the maximum fare is Rs 50, based on the distance travelled in the metro line. The Noida Metro Aqua Line is connected to the Delhi Metro Blue Line by a 300 metre walkway. The walkway was built by NMRC between Sector 51 station of Noida Metro’s Aqua Line and Sector 52 station of the Delhi Metro Blue Line Dwarka Sector 21-Noida Electronic City corridor. The walkway also offers free solar powered e-rickshaws in order to facilitate smooth connectivity for commuters between the two metro rail networks.