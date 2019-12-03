Noida Metro Aqua Line commuters cheer! UP govt nod for extension from Noida Sector 71-Knowledge Park 5

Noida Metro Aqua Line extension has been approved by the UP government and will be built from Noida Sector 71 to Knowledge Park-5. This will bring connectivity to the residential areas of Gaur City and Noida extension.
Great news for Noida-Greater Noida residents! In a big development, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved the extension of the Noida Metro Aqua Line, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida. According to Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officials quoted in a PTI report, the extended corridor of the Noida Metro Aqua Line will be between Noida Sector 71 and Greater Noida Knowledge Park 5. The extension will seamlessly connect the twin cities in Gautam Budh Nagar district, which is adjoining the national capital.
Ritu Maheshwari, NMRC, Managing Director was quoted in the report saying that the approval for the extended metro rail line was recently given during a meeting of the cabinet ministers. The new extended corridor is expected to connect the densely populated areas of Gaur City and Noida Extension to the Noida Metro Aqua Line and also to the adjoining Delhi Metro Blue Line metro network, which connects Noida with Delhi.
Noida Metro Aqua Line – Network Details: The 29.7 km long Noida Metro Aqua Line corridor was inaugurated on January 25, 2019.
- Noida Metro Aqua Line stations: Presently, the corridor covers 21 on its route. 15 of those stations are in Noida, while the remaining six stations are in Greater Noida.
- Noida Metro Aqua Line fare: According to NMRC, the minimum fare to travel on the Noida Metro Aqua Line corridor is Rs 9, while the maximum fare is Rs 50, based on the distance travelled in the metro.
- Noida Metro Aqua Line connectivity with Delhi Metro Blue Line:
The Noida Metro Aqua Line is connected to the Delhi Metro Blue Line Dwarka Sector-21-Noida Electronic City corridor by a 300 metre walkway. The connecting walkway was built by NMRC between Sector 51 station of the Noida Metro Aqua Line and Sector 52 station of the Delhi Metro Blue Line. This walkway also offers the facility of free solar powered e-rickshaws in order to facilitate easy connectivity for commuters, interchanging between the two metro rail networks
- Noida Metro Aqua Line extension:
The Noida Metro Aqua Line extension has been approved by the UP government and will be built from Noida Sector 71 to Knowledge Park-5. This will bring connectivity to the residential areas of Gaur City and Noida extension with metro network.
