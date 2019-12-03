Noida Metro Aqua Line commuters cheer! UP govt nod for extension from Noida Sector 71-Knowledge Park 5

The new extended corridor is expected to connect the densely populated areas of Gaur City and Noida Extension to the Noida Metro Aqua Line

Great news for Noida-Greater Noida residents! In a big development, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved the extension of the Noida Metro Aqua Line, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida. According to Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officials quoted in a PTI report, the extended corridor of the Noida Metro Aqua Line will be between Noida Sector 71 and Greater Noida Knowledge Park 5. The extension will seamlessly connect the twin cities in Gautam Budh Nagar district, which is adjoining the national capital.

Ritu Maheshwari, NMRC, Managing Director was quoted in the report saying that the approval for the extended metro rail line was recently given during a meeting of the cabinet ministers. The new extended corridor is expected to connect the densely populated areas of Gaur City and Noida Extension to the Noida Metro Aqua Line and also to the adjoining Delhi Metro Blue Line metro network, which connects Noida with Delhi.

Noida Metro Aqua Line – Network Details: The 29.7 km long Noida Metro Aqua Line corridor was inaugurated on January 25, 2019.