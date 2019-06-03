Noida Metro Aqua Line: Commuters cheer! Trains to run at higher frequency during rush hours from today

Noida Metro Aqua Line: Starting today, the Noida Metro Aqua Line trains, connecting Noida to Greater Noida, will be available every 7.30 minutes during rush hour and every 10 minutes during non-rush hours on weekdays, according to its operator Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC). Currently, the Noida Metro trains ply at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday, the metro operator said. NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay was quoted in a PTI report saying that the corporation will be increasing the frequency of the Noida Metro Aqua Line trains on weekdays with effect from June 3 (Monday). While, on Saturdays and Sundays, the frequency of trains is currently 15 minutes and will continue to remain the same, he said. According to Upadhyay, currently, the Noida Metro Aqua Line runs 163 trips a day with a fleet of 10 trains. Therefore, now with the increase in frequency, the number of metro trains will increase to 13 and the number of trips will increase to 221 per day. During weekdays, there will be an increase of 58 train trips per day in total. He also claimed that since the first day of Aqua Line operations on January 26 this year, the NMRC has maintained punctuality of 99.99 per cent. From Monday to Saturday, the Aqua Line operates from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM. On Sundays, revenue hours begin from 8:00 AM and metro services are available till 10:00 PM. Built at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore, the Aqua Line was launched on January 25, 2019. The metro connects the twin-cities in western UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, running over 29.7 km, covering a total of 21 metro stations. According to the metro corporation, Aqua Line's average daily ridership at the end of May stood at 13,317. Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Noida Metro cards sales have dipped considerably in a little over four months of its operation. According to commuters, lack of seamless connectivity as well as high fare are some of the major reasons behind this. As per Noida Metro data, a total of 2,041 cards were issued during May 1 and 20, as against 3,686 cards in the month of April and 5,064 cards in March this year. While, 5,220 cards were issued in February and 3,363 within six days of its operation i.e., from January 26 to January 31. To issue SBI NMRC City 1 card, NMRC has joined hands with the State Bank of India. According to Noida Metro, the NMRC charges a fee of 1.8% or Rs 12 (whichever is less rounded off to the nearest rupee). To travel on weekdays i.e., from Monday to Saturday, a person has to a minimum of Rs 10 to Rs 50, while on Sundays and national holidays, one has to pay anywhere between Rs 10 and Rs 40. Those who use cards get a 10% discount on each journey.