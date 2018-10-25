Noida Metro Aqua Line: Cheer for commuters! Fares likely to be lower than those in Delhi Metro

The 29.7 km long, Noida Metro Aqua Line is likely to be opened soon.

Noida Metro Aqua Line: All those who are eagerly waiting to use the Aqua Line metro service of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), here is some good news for you! The corporation has decided to keep the metro fares for Aqua Line service slightly lower than those in the Delhi Metro, officials were quoted saying in a TOI report. The metro fares for Aqua Line service are likely to be finalized next month, once the fares proposal is cleared by the NMRC board. The current fares proposal is similar to that of Lucknow Metro, where the metro fares depend on the number of stations traversed.

Currently, the Lucknow Metro charges a base fare of Rs 10. For travelling between the first two stations, commuters have to pay Rs 10, for travelling from one station to the third station, commuters pay Rs 15 and for travelling between two stations which have two, three, four or five stations in between, commuters pay Rs 20. On the other hand, the Delhi Metro commuters have to pay on the basis of the number of kms traversed- for the first two kms- Rs 10, for two-five kms- Rs 20, for five-twelve kms- Rs 30, for twelve-twenty one kms- Rs 40 and so on.

Recently, a committee formed by NMRC officials mandated to decide on the metro fares for Aqua Line submitted its recommendations to Managing Director of the corporation, Alok Tandon. A source was quoted in the report saying that the corporation officials have decided to keep the fares slightly lower than the Delhi Metro, similar to that of Lucknow Metro fare system, where the metro fare increases with the number of stations.

The 29.7 km long, Noida Metro Aqua Line is likely to be opened soon. The project, which is being developed at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore will run from the depot station in Theta in Greater Noida to Noida’s Sector 71, covering 21 metro stations. 15 metro stations will fall in Noida, from Sector 149 to Sector 71, while 6 metro stations will be in Greater Noida, passing through Delta 1, Alpha 1, Alpha 2, Pari Chowk and Knowledge Park 2.