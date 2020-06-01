Noida Metro Aqua Line all set for expansion with these 5 five metro stations; details here

The Noida Metro network is set to be extended.

Noida Metro Aqua Line all set for an expansion! The Noida Metro Rail Corporation has recently invited tenders for extension of the Noida Metro rail network. The Noida Metro network is set to be extended with five more metro stations namely, Noida Sector 122, Noida Sector 123, Greater Noida Sector 4, Eco Tech – 12, and Greater Noida Sector 2. A Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) official has confirmed to Financial Express Online that the tenders for the construction of these metro stations have already been floated and the last date and time for the submission of bids is 29 June 2020.

As per the details available on the NMRC website, the work contract includes part design and construction of elevated viaduct and 5 elevated above-mentioned metro stations. However, this will exclude architectural finishing works and PEB works of metro stations.

Earlier, it was reported that the Noida Aqua Line extension from Noida Sector 71 to Knowledge Park 5 will be 15 km long and will bring nine new Noida Metro stations on the network. This will connect the densely populated residential areas of Gaur City and Noida extension. The extension of the Noida Metro Aqua Line corridor was approved by the Uttar Pradesh state government at a cost of Rs 2,682 crore.

As per the detailed project report (DPR) of the Aqua Line, the new route will be completed in two phases. The five metro stations- Noida Sector 122, Noida Sector 123, Greater Noida Sector 4, Eco Tech -12, Greater Noida Sector 2 will be developed under the first phase of the network extension.

The date for the resumption of Noida Metro as well as other Metro services is yet to be announced. However, the NMRC recently conducted a Mock Drill at Sector 51 station to check and assess Noida Metro’s preparedness for beginning Metro rail operations.