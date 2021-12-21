Noida International Airport: UP govt acquired 52 hectares land to rehabilitate displaced farmers, says Centre

The government of India, in the year 2018, had granted “In-Principle” approval to the UP government for setting up of Noida International Airport in Jewar.

Jewar Airport Update: The state government of Uttar Pradesh has acquired about 52 hectares of land for around Rs 716 crore for the rehabilitation of families that have been displaced due to the upcoming Noida International Airport Project in Jewar, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday. The foundation stone of the international airport was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25 in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. In his written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation has said the government of India, in the year 2018, had granted “In-Principle” approval to the UP government for setting up of Noida International Airport in Jewar.

The responsibility of the airport project’s implementation including funding of the project rests with the concerned airport developer,i.e. UP government w.r.t Jewar international airport project, Singh further stated. The Uttar Pradesh government has informed that displaced families’ rehabilitation due to Noida International Airport project has been conducted in accordance with the provision of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013. As per the state government, they have allotted developed plots by establishing a new Sector equal to 50 per cent of the total inhabited area and they have also ensured that a minimum land area of 50 square meters is allotted to each displaced family.

As per 3074 displaced families’ demand, they have been allotted developed plots and the state government of Uttar Pradesh has made arrangements to provide necessary basic facilities as well as infrastructural facilities. After project completion, the Noida International Airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi NCR. The airport project will help decongest the national capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The upcoming Jewar airport is said to be strategically situated as it will serve the people of cities including Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Agra, Faridabad, Aligarh along with other neighbouring areas.