Garbage-free cities: Noida in Uttar Pradesh improves its cleanliness standards; gets 3-star rating

The star rating of garbage-free cities is based on 25 parameters of solid waste management.

New achievement for Noida! In the central government’s ranking for garbage-free cities (GFC), Noida in the state of Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh has moved up to a three-star rating! According to a PTI report, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has recently upgraded the rating for Noida other than Visakhapatnam, Pune, Ballarpur, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Gwalior from one-star rating previously. An initiative by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the star rating of garbage-free cities, envisions to enable cities across the country to evolve into seven-star cities with progressive improvements in their overall cleanliness and hygiene. The star rating of garbage-free cities is based on 25 parameters of solid waste management.

The star rating system has been designed in a way to help cities across the nation assess their cleanliness progress, and also to encourage them to move towards a better rating by improving their aesthetics and cleanliness. For GFC ratings, the mandatory parameters include door-to-door collection of garbage as well as their segregation at source besides sweeping at public, residential and commercial areas.

Also, according to the official, it includes the provision of storage bins, litter bins, and processing of wet wastes and dry wastes, other than redressals of public grievances. They further mentioned that the desirable parameters include sustainability, processing of on-site wet waste, dumpsite remediation apart from collection and disposal of all forms of waste materials.

MoHUA Secretary D S Mishra congratulated Noida along with the other cities, which have been upgraded as three-star Garbage Free Cities. He also applauded the efforts of citizens, city managers as well as political executives in managing the remediation of landfills, construction and demolition wastes, and all other aspects of solid waste management and open-defecation free management. Mishra also said this rating of cities will ensure Sampurna Swachhata (total cleanliness) along with the improved quality of life as well as ease in living.