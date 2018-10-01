Noida electronic city-Sahibabad Metro line gets priority! Project under phase-3 to cover these stations

The Noida electronic city to Sahibabad metro extension line will cover 5 stations.

Noida electronic city-Sahibabad Metro: Under the metro phase-3 project, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has decided to give precedence to metro extension line from Noida electronic city to Sahibabad over Vaishali to Mohan Nagar metro line. According to a TOI report, for this metro line, the GDA has also worked out fund sharing pattern and within a week, the development agency will send the proposal to the government of Uttar Pradesh for its vetting. A GDA official was quoted in the report saying that the decision to take up the 5.11 km-long extension line project between Noida electronic city and Sahibabad came up after deliberations with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) which suggested that if this line is taken up it will give Ghaziabad metro connectivity to Delhi, Noida and Faridabad.

The Noida electronic city to Sahibabad metro extension line will cover 5 stations namely Vaibhav Khand station, Indirapuram station, Shakti Khand station, Vasundhara sector 5 station and Sahibabad station. As per the DPR submitted by Delhi Metro, the project is likely to cost Rs 1,886 crore.

VN Singh, chief engineer, GDA was quoted in the report saying that regarding the Noida electronic city to Sahibabad metro extension line, the funding will be jointly shared by the Centre, UP state government along with agencies such as GDA, Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC), UP Housing Board and Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC). He further stated that as per the funding pattern put forth by GDA, the centre and the UP state government will provide Rs 334.6 crore each, the GDA will contribute Rs 571.90 crore, UP Housing Board will offer Rs 365.04 crore, GMC will provide Rs 206.86 crore and UPSIDC will offer Rs 73.01 crore. For final approval, the funding pattern will be sent soon to the UP government, he added.

While elaborating the funding pattern, Singh said that it has been done on the basis of which areas will benefit most from the corridor. According to him, out of five stations proposed along the line, three stations fall under Indirapuram which is administered by GDA and so it will have to bear the maximum cost. He further said that Vasundhara comes under UP Housing Board which will have one station and so the fund is calculated accordingly and the same criteria go for UPSIDC as well as GMC.

Earlier, the development agency computed fund sharing hoping that Delhi Metro will also contribute in terms of rolling stock but after DMRC rejected the idea, it had to re-work on it. Delhi Metro stated that since none of the metro stations falls in Delhi so it will not contribute in terms of rolling stock.