No tokens and smart cards! Soon, Delhi Metro Airport Express Line commuters can pay using their mobiles

Delhi Metro Airport Express Line: No need to buy tokens! Yes, you read it right! Passengers using Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro will soon be able to use their smartphones instead of smart cards or tokens to travel. A new system is likely to be introduced by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) at the Airport Express Line. With the help of this new system, passengers will be able to pay for their metro journey through QR codes generated on their smartphones, instead of using smart cards or queuing up to purchase a token, according to a TOI report.

Soon, in order to make the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates QR code enabled, DMRC is going to modify them at all the metro stations of Airport Express Line. A DMRC official was quoted in the report saying that the Delhi Metro will integrate QR code entry through AFC gates on Airport Express Line in order to provide cashless services to its commuters. The official further informed that at present, only smart cards and tokens are used by passengers for travelling in this line. Trials have been conducted for the system integration. Other than smart cards and tokens, AFC gates installed at Airport Express Line metro stations will also accept QR codes for travelling, the report stated.

According to the official, while using this line, passengers would be able to use the Bharat QR code for making payments. To promote cashless transactions, the code was launched by the Indian government, which works with all major banks in India. The system, which is in the form of a bar code, uses the bank’s information required for the payment. In order to pay for the journey using their mobiles, passengers would first need to download the Bharat QR code application on their smartphones. Then, by linking the bank account with the app, a QR code will be generated. The AFC gates at the Airport Express Line metro stations, having scanners would be able to read the QR code generated on the passenger’s smartphone.

Last year, a pilot project known as ‘Dream Gates’ was started by Delhi Metro at 2 entry points at Lal Qila station and 2 exit points at Jama Masjid station, through which passengers using QR codes of e-wallets on their smartphones can enter and exit, the report stated.