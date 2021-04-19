No stopping the Metro juggernaut

Aided by funding support in the form of ‘soft loans’ from multi-lateral agencies and equity contribution from central and state governments, Metro rail projects haven’t faced any serious funding issues.
Even the pandemic hasn’t been able to impact the projects, with tendering and order award continuing unabated.
In fact, the quantum of civil construction bids currently underway in the sector is higher than the sum of projects awarded over FY20 and FY21.
