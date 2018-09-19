No more technical snags! Delhi Metro to upgrade electrical equipment on elevated corridors

Delhi Metro is of the view that once the overhaul is completed, stoppages because of technical glitches will reduce significantly.

Delhi Metro to get a boost! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to upgrade electrical equipment on the 240 km of elevated corridors on its network. The corporation will replace old electrical components with state-of-the-art parts and also introduce new safety features in order to make the metro network more robust. According to a TOI report, DMRC has already started work on this project, which requires thousands of components to be replaced as well as new features to be added. Delhi Metro is of the view that once the overhaul is completed, stoppages because of technical glitches will reduce significantly.

A DMRC spokesperson was quoted in the report saying that the overhaul work of the metro network will face the constraint of being carried out during the hours when the trains are not operating. There are only 4 to 5 hours at night for maintenance. Such complicated maintenance work, as well as repair work, required meticulous planning and execution, including the transport of the equipment from the stations and depots, the spokesperson added.

Once Phase III is completed by the end of the year, the elevated corridors of Delhi Metro will span 240 km, which at present suffer more technical snags than the underground corridors as they are exposed to the elements, pollution, and birds. The power components, particularly the electrical overhead equipment are affected by weather and pollution, while on many occasions birds have caused short circuits.

The spokesperson said that one of the components that caused a lot of trouble is the copper split pin, which is used to support the insulator of the power lines. Now, DMRC is likely to replace them with stainless steel ones, which have more tensile strength and will last for a longer time. The spokesperson further said that there are 9,532 split pins installed in the system, out of which 2,183 pins have been replaced with stainless steel ones. Also, in order to tackle the short circuit problems caused by birds and to save them from electrocution, the corporation will install spike discs near insulators to prevent nesting. Out of 5,386 such locations, the discs have been installed at 1,998 locations.

Also, for the power collecting device atop a train, DMRC is introducing a component called a catenary bypass jumper. According to a DMRC official, sometimes, the catenary wire gets damaged due to pollution, flashing, birds nesting and causes a short circuit. He said that a bypass jumper averts this problem. Some of the severely affected sections are Jahangirpuri-Azadpur, Indraprastha-Yamuna Bank, Kashmere Gate-Shastri Park, and Mayur Vihar-New Ashok Nagar. Additionally, the steady arms, which are the lowermost part of the cantilever assembly used in Delhi Metro’s overhead equipment are being replaced in order to ensure they do not cause failure of metro train services, the spokesperson added.