No more standing in lines to get water connections! Several services of Delhi Jal Board to be available online

Water woes in Delhi to end soon! In the coming days, people will no longer have to stand in line to get water tankers, new water and sewer connections, or to get their water metres tested. Several services offered at Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) zonal revenue offices, after regional transport offices, are being shifted online completely. In a meeting between the Chairperson of DJB, Satyendar Jain and senior board officials, it was decided that to strengthen the water billing system, making the system more transparent, all services of the DLB’s zonal revenue offices will be migrated to the online M-Seva app and make it completely faceless, an IE report said.

According to Jain, this is a big step towards achieving the dream of a new governance era that will be transparent, corruption-free, and will make life easier for the citizens of India. The services offered by the Delhi Jal Board will be made faceless. Besides, online portals will be introduced for the public to bring services under one roof. Moreover, in every zone, help desks will be set up to help each and every citizen of the national capital avail online services of Delhi Jal Board as well as register their grievances, Jain said. In order to assist consumers, each of the zones will have a help desk in case they face any issue while availing online DJB services, he further added.

According to the report, for the DJB online services, consumers can register themselves by visiting the official website of the Delhi Jal Board, or on the M-Seva mobile application. Meanwhile, the DJB Chairperson also directed the officials of the board to create a backend portal to see billing history along with details of photographs, changes made by the zonal revenue officer (ZRO) with access to the CEO, all members as well as minister office.