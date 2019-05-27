No more mobile connectivity issues in Delhi Metro! Towers to be installed across stations for seamless network

Published: May 27, 2019 12:38:44 PM

As per this plan, the metro operator has initiated the process of setting up the mobile towers at 94 metro stations across five corridors. For the installation of these towers, DMRC will lend space to the telecom companies.

Delhi MetroDMRC will be installing mobile towers across several Delhi Metro stations (Express file photo)

Great news for regular Delhi Metro passengers! Soon, you will be able to stream videos, listen to music and make long phone calls without any network or connectivity issues while travelling in the Delhi Metro trains. According to a Dainik Jagran report, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be installing mobile towers across several Delhi Metro stations for seamless network connectivity in the coming months. As per this plan, the metro operator has initiated the process of setting up the mobile towers at 94 metro stations across five corridors. For the installation of these towers, DMRC will lend space to the telecom companies.

According to the report, this project will be completed after six months of handing over the responsibility of installing the towers to the telecom companies. There is almost zero network availability at many metro stations. Also, the new metro stations of Phase-3 have reported a greater problem of signal and mobile connectivity. DMRC has initiated the process to address this problem. The metro stations across the underground stretch face regular connectivity issues and the metro operator has taken this into serious consideration.

In this regard, the mobile towers will be installed over as many as 15 stations on the Red Line, 18 of the Yellow Line, 36 of the Blue Line, 11 of the Green Line and 14 stations of the Violet Line. On the Delhi Metro Blue Line, mobile towers will be installed from Noida City Centre station to Shadipur station, Laxmi Nagar to Vaishali, Kirti Nagar to Noida Sector-8 metro stations, the report said. However, the plan does not include the metro stations built in Phase-3 which are on Delhi Metro Magenta Line and Pink Line. The Magenta Line is from Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West and Pink Line, is between Shiv Vihar-Majlis Park, where the problem of mobile network at underground stations is acute.

However, the stations which have selected across various corridors for tower installation will have no connectivity issue in the coming months.

