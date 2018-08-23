No more call drops on Delhi Metro! Mobile network connectivity to be improved soon

The improvement in the mobile network is likely to happen November onwards.

Here is some great news for those who travel frequently by Delhi Metro! Soon, your frustration over no mobile network while commuting in Delhi Metro will end, as the mobile phone connectivity at all metro stations of the Delhi Metro network is likely to get improved in the coming months. According to a TOI report, the improvement in the mobile network is likely to happen November onwards. While some network availability on sections on the new Pink Line and Magenta Line was improved recently, the Delhi Metro has started work on boosting signal strength on Pink Line’s Bhikaji Cama-Lajpat Nagar section and Magenta Line’s Kalkaji Mandir-Janakpuri West section, the report stated.

A DMRC spokesperson was quoted in the report saying that on the Pink Line section between Majlis Park and Sir Vishveshwaraiah Moti Bagh metro stations and on Magenta Line section between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir metro stations, the mobile network is fully functional. The spokesperson further stated that in order to set up mobile signal booster equipment, contractors have been mobilised and the work is in progress. The establishment of full mobile connectivity is expected by the end of November, the spokesperson added.

According to the Delhi Metro, the main issue is with underground metro stations, and it still exists there in some sections of the Yellow, Blue and Airport Express Lines. In order to resolve the issue, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India was invited by the DMRC to carry out a survey. The DMRC spokesperson informed that on the basis of the survey report, some weak spots have been identified by the Delhi Metro where signalling boosters are required. The contractors have already been instructed by the DMRC to take immediate action, the spokesperson added.

At the ITO metro station and certain sections of the Violet Line, which were out of the mobile network access area in the past, the technology, which is to be implemented had already been installed. The spokesperson also said that for ITO as well as other metro stations, the Delhi Metro has asked the contractor to upgrade the system and to set up boosters at critical points. Now, the metro network is adopting the same technology on a larger scale now, he added.