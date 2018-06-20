No liquor shops, pubs, clubs in residential areas: DDA’s Master Plan amendments

Liquor shops, pubs, discotheques and clubs cannot be opened on any floor of buildings falling in residential areas in the city, according to the DDA, which today approved the proposed amendment in the Master Plan for Delhi 2021.

Liquor shops, pubs, discotheques and clubs cannot be opened on any floor of buildings falling in residential areas in the city, according to the DDA, which today approved the proposed amendment in the Master Plan for Delhi 2021. In February, the urban body had processed the modifications, seeking to bring relief to traders from a sealing drive. However, the Supreme Court had last month issued a directive to the DDA to invite fresh feedback from the public over a period of 15 days on the amendment. “As many as 814 objections and suggestions for shop-cum-residence category and 115 for godowns category were received within this stipulated time period. People objected to the earlier proposal of allowing liquor shops, pubs, discotheques and clubs in residential areas, and so the Authority factored it in and incorporated it,” a senior DDA official said.

Besides this, a number of other public suggestions were also incorporated into the amendment, in the Authority meeting of the urban body at the Raj Niwas here, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of the DDA, he said. “Liquor shops, bars, discotheques, pubs and clubs shall not be allowed in residential premises as mixed use (residential-cum-commercial),” the DDA said in a statement. The senior official said, it meant that an owner of a multi-storeyed building cannot open any such recreation facilities on any of its floor or in any part of the building. The proposed amendment in the Master Plan 2021 for Delhi, includes bringing a uniform floor-area ratio (FAR) for shop-cum-residence plots and complexes at par with residential plots. Some areas developed prior to 1962 like Lajpat Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Kamla Nagar, having concentration of commercial activities, may continue subject to conditions prescribed under the mixed use regulations. Shop-cum-residence complexes shall be allowed to continue with the activities permissible in local shopping centre, subject to few conditions, the statement said.

However, activities which are non-polluting, non-hazardous and not prohibited by law in residential areas shall be permitted, it said. Among other proposals, it was also approved that “amount collected on account of various charges will be credited to a designated fund (escrow account) to be used exclusively for augmentation of infrastructure facilities and amenities (parking, public toilets, water supply) of capital nature”. In order to promote parking, the owner of the plot will be allowed to amalgamate the plots up to minimum plot size of 1,000 sqm, to provide additional parking on the amalgamated plot, the DDA said. “Such plots shall be entitled for a rebate of 50 per cent in conversion charges. In case, there is no parking facility available in the vicinity, local body concerned may declare such areas as pedestrianised shopping streets or areas. Public transport authority shall ensure last-mile connectivity to these areas,” it said.

Proposed norms for redevelopment of godowns clusters existing in non-conforming areas are to be inserted as part of a new paragraph in Chapter 6 — Wholesale Trade as a modification to MPD – 2021, the DDA said. “Stand-alone godowns having direct access of minimum 30 m road and having storage of non-polluting and non-hazardous materials, shall be allowed,” the DDA said. Some decisions related to draft Regulations for Enabling the Planned Development of Privately Owned Lands were also taken. These regulations shall apply to the land parcels having activities or uses that were already in existence before the notification of MPD-1962, among other types of land. They shall not applicable to land parcels in the ridge, regional park, reserved forest areas, land parcels in monuments regulated zones, among other categories of land, the DDA said in the statement. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) welcomed the approval by the DDA to various amendments to be made in Master Plan 2021 and termed it as a “positive step” by the central government to resolve the sealing issue in Delhi.