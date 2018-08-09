No high-speed Maglev: Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to be connected with city by suburban rail

The state government of Karnataka has decided not to proceed with the building of an ultra high-speed train between Cubbon Road and Kempegowda International Airport.

The Bangalore airport may soon get connected to the main city with a metro or suburban railway network as the state government of Karnataka has decided not to proceed with the building of an ultra high-speed train between Cubbon Road and Kempegowda International Airport. Mahendra Jain, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department was quoted in a Deccan Herald report saying that they are handing over the rail project to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) Limited. For the high-speed rail project, the Bangalore Airport Rail Link (BARL) Limited was incorporated in 2008. In order to build the Ultra High-Speed Maglev Rail system in three phases, BARL recently submitted a detailed project report. The detailed project report, prepared by a Swiss company suggested taking up the high-speed rail project in three phases with a distance of 38 km in two phases and a distance of 7 km in phase 3, according to the report. However, now the high-speed rail project will be shelved and instead of the high-speed rail project, the focus will be to connect the airport with the Bengaluru city under the suburban rail project.

A tender has already been called by the BMRCL for the detailed design consultation for Nagavara-Kempegowda International Airport metro line, which is being taken up under Phase 2B. Last year, Rs 5,950 crore was approved by the Karnataka state government for the project.

According to the Additional Chief Secretary, the single railway line to Devanahalli, which passes next to the city’s airport, has to be doubled. Jain also said that there have been discussions with railway officials on doubling as well as electrification of the line. Moreover, the railway lines have been upgraded to support a superfast train, he added.

A source quoted in the report mentioned that the government will stress on having a suburban rail as it promises faster commute at more affordable fares. Compared to metro fares, rail fares are cheaper. So commuters who travel on the route on daily basis can travel with a monthly pass.

The state government of Karnataka is also likely to wind up BARL, which was given the task of implementing monorail or light rail transit other than the high-speed rail project. The sources in the report said that the BARL was assigned the work to implement light rail transit on Hebbal-JP Nagar along the western portion of outer ring road, and Magadi Road toll gate to Kachohalli gate beyond Nice Road in the city. As now all these projects are being implemented by the BMRCL, they are suggesting dissolution of BARL, the sources added.