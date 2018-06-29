Delhi Metro services to run as usual! Big relief as Delhi High Court restrains staff from going on strike

Delhi Metro strike: With the court stepping in, Delhi Metro commuters will be able to make use of the services on Saturday as usual..

Delhi Metro strike issue: In a big relief for Delhiites, the Delhi High Court has ordered a stay on the proposed strike of Delhi Metro employees. As many as 9,000 Delhi Metro employees had threatened to go on strike on June 30 because of several issues including a demand for salary hike. DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) had appealed in the Delhi High Court against the strike, stating that Delhi Metro is the lifeline of the public transportation system in the national capital. Earlier in the day, talks between the DMRC management and the employees failed, following which a strike was anticipated from midnight. However, with the court stepping in, Delhi Metro commuters will be able to make use of the services on Saturday as usual. Delhi High Court acknowledged that since DMRC runs a public utility service that caters to 25 lakh people on a daily basis an ad-interim relief should be granted. The Delhi High Court has restrained the protesting Delhi Metro staff from going on strike on June 30, 2018 or till further orders in the matter.

One of the main reasons for the non-executive employees to protest is salary hike. Apart from this, there are also other reasons like fixed guidelines for sacking an employee and right to form a union. According to the Metro employees, the DMRC management has not kept the promises, which were made last year.

General Secretary, DMRC employees union, Mahaveer Prasad, was recently quoted saying that employees are stuck in the same pay scale from 10 years. Earlier, a promotion was given to metro employees in every 5 years, subject to satisfactory service record, he said. The General Secretary also claimed that as promised by the DMRC management, the grade of Rs 13,500-25,520 has still not been merged with the grade of Rs 14,000-26,950. Additionally, the non-executive employees are also making a demand of higher apex level of the pay grade for themselves at Rs 20,600-46,500.

According to the Secretary of DMRC staff council, Ravi Bharadwaj, the non-executive employees of the Delhi Metro network are protesting across various metro stations such as Dwarka, Okhla NSIC, Yamuna Bank, Badarpur, Mundka, Vishwavidyalaya, Qutub Minar, Jahangirpuri, Punjabi Bagh West, Shahdara by wearing black armbands. The Secretary also claimed that as a mark of protest, the employees have stopped eating food during breaks.