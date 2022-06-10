NMRC conducts meeting to review plan for Noida Sector 142-Botanical Garden metro stretch; details

Noida Metro: The NMRC has sought re-routing of a proposed stretch between Noida Sector 142 and Botanical Garden in a bid to facilitate more commuters. According to a press release issued by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation, a review meeting was held under the chairmanship of MD of NMRC Ritu Maheshwari on 9 June 2022. At the meeting, the DMRC gave a presentation on the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) from sector 142 to Botanical Garden. Delhi Metro officials explained the alignment, expected ridership, as well as estimated cost. Thereafter, the NMRC Managing Director directed the officials to revisit the alignment of DPR from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden to cater to the need of maximum commuters.

According to a PTI report, one more metro rail corridor is proposed to link Noida and Greater Noida West, (Noida Extension). The NMRC’s communications in-charge Nisha Wadhwa was quoted in a PTI report saying that at present, five metro stations are proposed on this route – Sector 91, Sector 98, Sector 98, Sector 125 and Botanical Garden metro station (which is already a Delhi Metro interchange station on Blue Line). The construction work for the metro corridor between Noida and Greater Noida West is in advance stages and would be completed before this stretch is taken up for development, she added.

Meanwhile, NMRC also said a meeting was held with the State Bank of India (SBI) to discuss the implementation of the NCMC card on Noida Metro’s Aqualine. Besides, a brief presentation was given at the meeting for the upgradation of the NMRC mobile app. The NMRC mobile app will integrate the last mile connectivity service provider through collaboration and at later date, this will provide space for commercial advertisement. This initiative, according to the Noida Metro Rail Corporation, will ultimately enhance the ridership and generate fare as well as non fare box revenue. Moreover, the MD of NMRC further directed the officials to upgrade the NMRC mobile app by providing an e-wallet facility for ticketing.