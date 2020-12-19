Nitin Gadkari inaugurates infrastructure projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Karnataka

Nitin Gadkari laid foundation stone of highway projects in Karnatak in a virtual meet . (PTI Image)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for highway projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Karnataka on Saturday. The 33 infrastructure projects pertain to building 1,197 kilometres of highways stretch in the state. This would result in the all-round development of the state of Karnataka, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa presided over the virtual function attended by Union Minister V K Singh, former C.M H.D Deve Gowda and Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Sadananda Gowda among others.

“State of Karnataka has got 7,652 km of national highway, out of this 3,528 km are with National Highway Authority of India and 4124 km are with state public works department. Ministry has spent 45,000 crores in the development and maintenance of national highways in the last six years in the state of Karnataka. There are 71 ongoing projects costing 37, 400 crores for a length of 2, 400 km. There are 39 projects to be awarded costing 1,100 crore rupees and having a length of 645 km,” the ministry spokesperson said.

During the next three year period, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry is looking forward to implement 69 projects at a cost of 68 thousand crores rupees covering a length of 3213 km. For improvement and development of state government roads, the Ministry has sanctioned 864 works costing 5800 crores and the Central Board of Infrastructure Fund during the last six years for Karnataka.

Development of Chitradurga to Shivamogga road and construction of Shivamoga city, construction of a 6 lane bridge of approximately 1 km on NH-66 across Phalgune river near Kulur, four-laning of coastal roads from Goa border to Kerala border connecting port cities of Velakari, Karwar and Mangalore are some of the projects that will be undertaken under the ambitious Rs 11,000 crore initiative.

Gadkari, who is also the Minister of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, asked the Karnataka government to start innovative factories that can turn sugarcane to ethanol.

“Sugarcane mills are facing crucial problems and farmers are not earning from sugarcane. It is time to reduce the production of sugar,” said the minister.

The existing economy of ethanol is Rs 20,000 crores. He further said that the diversification of agriculture in the energy and power sector will not just help farmers in making more income but also decrease the import of crude oil.