Night curfew to prevent COVID-19! DMRC advises Delhi Metro commuters to complete journey by 10 PM

Delhi Metro: On Tuesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) asked those metro commuters who do not fall under the essential category, to complete their metro train travel before 10:00 PM when the curfew comes into effect in the city at night. As the cases of novel coronavirus continue to soar in the national capital, the Delhi government has imposed seven hours of night curfew from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM with immediate effect till 30 April 2021, according to a PTI report. The DMRC had issued a circular saying that in view of the imposition of night curfew to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi, entry in Delhi Metro from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM will be only allowed to those commuters who fall in the essential category as per government order, after verification of their valid IDs by DMRC or CISF personnel.

Moreover, Delhi Metro also advised its passengers, who do not belong to the essential category, to complete their metro train journey and reach their destination by 10:00 PM as they are not permitted to travel in the Delhi Metro after 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM at night as per government order till 30 April 2021 or further orders whichever is earlier.

According to the report, the exemptions in these commuters include those travelling to and from railway stations, airports, state bus terminus; patients, pregnant women, officials who are related to the functioning of offices of diplomats as well as those holding any constitutional position on valid identity card production. Delhi and Central government officials involved in emergency services such as police, health, home guards, prisons, and civil defence would also be exempted as per the government order. The public travelling during curfew hours in the national capital for COVID-19 vaccination will need a soft or hard copy of an e-pass, which can be obtained from the website of the Delhi government.