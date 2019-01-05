NHAI to sign MoU with fuel retailers for issuing FASTags at petrol pump outlets

Indian Highways Management Company has been tasked to implement FASTags in the country.

The transport ministry has said that NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) Monday will sign agreements with state-owned fuel retailers — IOC, BPCL, and HPCL to ensure availability of FASTags (National Electronic Toll Collection Programme) at petrol pump outlets across India, PTI reported.

“To ensure easier availability of FASTags, Indian Highways Management Company (IHMCL) is signing MoUs with state-run oil marketing companies (IOCL, BPCL and HPCL) on January 7, 2019,” PTI quoted the ministry. IHMCL has been tasked to implement FASTags in the country.

FASTags will be available at 50 fuel stations in Delhi NCR in the first phase, the ministry said. This will be expanded across India subsequently.

Currently, certified banks are issuing FASTags only through limited channels such as point-of-sale at NH toll plazas, online, and selected bank branches, etc.

FASTags are currently operational at more than 450 toll plazas on the national highways and select state toll plazas.

“Recent government measures like proposed FASTag–GST integration and FASTag acceptance at all toll plazas in India have led to an urgent need of scaling up the FASTag marketing channels. These MoUs will help IHMCL to cater to the evolving market expectations,” the ministry said.

IHMCL is also planning to launch MyFASTag and IHMCLPOS mobile apps to allow customers to link the FASTags with their bank account, recharge them via UPI platform, and ensure that the tags are bank neutral.

IHMCL envisions “One Nation–One Tag” by aligning with various state authorities/SPV to ensure that FASTag becomes the preferred digital payment instrument at state/municipal plazas.

The ministry said that twenty-six toll plazas in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Hyderabad are already FASTags enabled covered while discussions with other state government/agencies are underway.