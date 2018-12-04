New York needs Delhi Metro! Here’s why former NY transport commissioner wants India’s transport system in USA

By: | Published: December 4, 2018 10:36 PM

Delhi Metro-like transport network for the New York City in the US - that's what former transport commissioner of the US city, Janette Sadik-Khan, wants!

delhi metroIn the national capital for a visit, Janette Sadik-Khan said that Delhi Metro offers an experience she would hope to have in the New York City.
Delhi Metro-like transport network for the New York City in the US – that’s what former transport commissioner of the US city, Janette Sadik-Khan, wants! In the national capital for a visit, Janette Sadik-Khan was quoted in a ToI report saying that Delhi Metro offers an experience she would hope to have in the New York City. According to Janette Sadik-Khan, what Delhi is doing is an example the world needs to follow. New York City hasn’t invested in the metro in many years and now they are paying the cost, she believes.
Janette Sadik-Khan finds Delhi to be a city of contrasts – at one end it has a world-class metro and at the other severely congested streets. Sadik-Khan is widely credited for creating a cycle lane network of 650 kilometres during her six-year tenure as transport commissioner in New York. However, Sadik-Khan recommends that to declog streets the buses should move faster in the same corridors in dedicated lanes. India had done the same during the 2010 Commonwealth Games, she said. According to her, if Delhi can revisit the CWG approach for traffic management, travel would be smoother than before. Sadik-Khan was New York City’s transport commissioner between 2007 and 2013. During her tenure, the city saw drastic changes in streetscape when not only did a vast network of bicycle lanes come up, but public plazas, including the one at Times Square, were created.
With several new stretches opening soon, Delhi Metro is set to have among the top 5 largest metro networks in the world. Called the lifeline of the national capital, Delhi Metro spans a 317-kilometres long network. The seamless connectivity provided across the city in an efficient manner has often grabbed eyeballs internationally. As Delhi Metro phase-III nears completion,s plans are in works for approval of Delhi Metro phase-IV as well.

