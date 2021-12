New Year Gift by Indian Railways! From 1 Jan, travel with unreserved tickets on these trains

Recently, the national transporter had announced that passengers can once again travel in general coaches through unreserved tickets from next month.

IRCTC Train Travel Update: Indian Railways’ New Year gift for rail passengers! Now, travel without reservation in general train coaches. From 1 January 2022, passengers can travel without reservation on some train services. Recently, the national transporter had announced that passengers can once again travel in general coaches through unreserved tickets from next month. In the new year, railway passengers will be able to travel on unreserved tickets in 20 trains, according to various news reports. Following is the full list of Indian Railways trains and coaches, in which railway passengers can travel with unreserved tickets from 1 January 2022:

1) Train Number 12531 from Gorakhpur to Lucknow; Coaches- D12 – D15 and DL1

2) Train Number 12532 from Lucknow to Gorakhpur; Coaches- D12-D15 and DL1

3) Train Number 15007 from Varanasi City to Lucknow; Coaches- D8 and D9

4) Train Number 15008 from Lucknow to Varanasi City; Coaches- D8 and D9

5) Train Number 15009 from Gorakhpur to Mailani; Coaches- D6, D7, DL1 and DA2

6) Train Number 15010 from Mailani to Gorakhpur; Coaches- D6, D7, DL1 and DL2

7) Train Number 15043 from Lucknow to Kathgodam; Coaches- D5, D6, DL1 and DL2

8) Train Number 15044 from Kathgodam to Lucknow; Coaches- D5-D6 DL1 and DL 2

9) Train Number 15053 from Chhapra to Lucknow; Coaches- D7 and D8

10) Train Number 15054 from Lucknow to Chhapra; Coaches- D7 and D8

11) Train Number 15069 from Gorakhpur to Aishbagh; Coaches- D12, D14 and DL1

12) Train Number 15070 from Aishbagh to Gorakhpur; Coaches- D12, D14 and DL1

13) Train Number 15084 from Farrukhabad to Chhapra; Coaches- D7 and D8

14) Train Number 15083 from Chhapra to Farrukhabad; Coaches- D7 and D8

15) Train Number 15103 from Gorakhpur to Banaras; Coaches- D14 and D15

16) Train Number 15104 from Banaras to Gorakhpur; Coaches- D14 and D15

17) Train Number 15105 from Chhapra to Nautanwa; Coaches- D12 and D13

18) Train Number 15106 from Nautanwa to Chhapra; Coaches- D12 and D13

19) Train Number 15113 from Gomti Nagar to Chhapra Kacheri; Coaches- D8 and D9

20) Train Number 15114 from Chhapra Kacheri to Gomti Nagar; Coaches- D8 and D9