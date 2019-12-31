New Year 2020 cheer! Delhi Metro Phase 4 construction work begins; details of new corridor, routes, stations

The Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor is one of the three corridors which was approved by the Union Cabinet in the month of March 2019 to be constructed as part of the Delhi Metro Phase 4 project
Delhi Metro Phase 4: Finally, the long wait is over! In a big New Year cheer for commuters, the construction work for the new Delhi Metro Phase 4 has started. On December 30, 2019, the work for Delhi Metro Phase 4 was formally initiated at the Haiderpur Badli Mor in the presence of Dr Mangu Singh, Managing Director (MD), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and other senior officials. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that the piling work was started at the Haiderpur Badli Mor as part of the Delhi Metro Phase 4’s first civil contract which was awarded in the month of November 2019. The civil contract was for the construction of a portion of the new Janakpuri West – R. K Ashram Marg corridor, which is an extension of the existing Delhi Metro Magenta Line Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West.
Delhi Metro Phase 4: Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg corridor: route, stations, interchange
- The civil contract includes the construction of 10 new metro stations, namely, Paschim Vihar, Keshopur, Peeragarhi, West Enclave, Mangolpuri, Pushpanjali, Madhuban Chowk, Deepali Chowk, Prashant Vihar and North Pitampura. The entire corridor in this section will be elevated.
- The overall work involves the part design as well as construction of the elevated viaduct, elevated ramp, siding line and the metro station buildings from Keshopur to Haiderpur Badli Mor. The work on this corridor is expected to be completed within a span of 30 months from beginning.
- As part of Delhi Metro Phase 4 project, the 28.92 km long Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor will be an extension of the Delhi Metro Magenta Line and will bring a total of 22 new stations, which will be constructed in phases. The corridor will help in providing connectivity to areas of West Delhi.
- According to DMRC, as part of this particular contract, three interchange metro stations, at Peeragarhi (with Delhi Metro Green Line), at Madhuban Chowk (with Delhi Metro Red Line) and at Haiderpur Badli Mor (with Delhi Metro Yellow Line) will be constructed.
- Additionally, once fully constructed, the entire Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg corridor will comprise three more interchange stations at Majlis Park (with Delhi Metro Pink Line), at Azadpur (with Delhi Metro Yellow and Pink Lines) and at R K Ashram Marg (with Delhi Metro Blue Line). Therefore, this corridor will have a total of six new interchange stations on the Delhi Metro network.
