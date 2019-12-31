New Year 2020 cheer! Delhi Metro Phase 4 construction work begins; details of new corridor, routes, stations

The 28.92 km long Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor will be an extension of the Delhi Metro Magenta Line

Delhi Metro Phase 4: Finally, the long wait is over! In a big New Year cheer for commuters, the construction work for the new Delhi Metro Phase 4 has started. On December 30, 2019, the work for Delhi Metro Phase 4 was formally initiated at the Haiderpur Badli Mor in the presence of Dr Mangu Singh, Managing Director (MD), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and other senior officials. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that the piling work was started at the Haiderpur Badli Mor as part of the Delhi Metro Phase 4’s first civil contract which was awarded in the month of November 2019. The civil contract was for the construction of a portion of the new Janakpuri West – R. K Ashram Marg corridor, which is an extension of the existing Delhi Metro Magenta Line Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West.

The Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor is one of the three corridors which was approved by the Union Cabinet in the month of March 2019 to be constructed as part of the Delhi Metro Phase 4 project

Delhi Metro Phase 4: Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg corridor: route, stations, interchange