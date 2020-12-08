New Parliament building: SC allows foundation laying ceremony, says no construction, razing; Check details

The foundation stone of the new parliament building will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 10 December 2020.

New Parliament Building: On Monday, the Supreme Court allowed the government to go ahead with the new Parliament building’s foundation stone laying ceremony, underlining that no demolition or construction will be permitted until it disposes pleas opposing the Central Vista Project. According to a PTI report, a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar expressed displeasure at the central government for deciding to proceed with the new Parliament building’s construction work while litigation on this is still pending. However, the apex court has been assured by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that no demolition or construction or felling of trees will be done.

The foundation stone of the new parliament building will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 10 December 2020. In the new Parliament building, there will be a total of 888 seats in the Lok Sabha chamber while there will be as many as 384 seats in the Rajya Sabha chamber. At present, the Lok Sabha’s strength is 543 and that of Rajya Sabha is 245. The new Lok Sabha chamber, during a joint session, will be able to accommodate 1224 members. However, it is being said that the new Parliament building will not have a Central Hall.

The new Parliament building, which is going to come up in an area of 64,500 square metres, will be developed at a cost of Rs 971 crore. It will be earthquake-resistant as well as adaptable to the most modern digital technology. The new building complex will incorporate indigenous architecture from different parts of India, and showcase cultural diversity. A few months ago, the bid to build the new Parliament building was won by Tata Projects at Rs 861.90 crore cost. The construction of the new building complex will be done in close proximity to the existing Parliament building under the redevelopment project of Central Vista.