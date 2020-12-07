New Parliament Building: PM Modi to lay foundation stone on December 10; Check features

In the new building, there will be a basement, ground floor, first floor and second floor. (image: Lok Sabha Speaker Twitter Handle)

On 10 December 2020, PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new Parliament building. The construction of the new building is likely to be completed by the year 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was recently quoted in a PTI report saying that the new Parliament building will showcase the cultural diversity of India. In the 75th year of Independence (2022), it is being expected that the Parliament session will be held in the new building. The new Parliament building will be earthquake resistant and in the construction of the new building, 2,000 people will be involved directly and 9,000 people will be involved indirectly.

According to Birla, a total of 1,224 MPs can sit together for joint sessions. Also, at the site of the existing Shram Shakti Bhawan, a new office complex would be constructed for all MPs of both houses. Birla further said that the new building will have an area of 64,500 square metres. The new building’s outlook will be similar to the existing one. In the new building, there will be a basement, ground floor, first floor and second floor. Birla further said its height will be the same as the old building so that both are in symmetry.

As per rules, the custodian of the parliament building is the speaker of the parliament’s lower house. In order to control noise and pollution during the construction work, sufficient steps have been taken. The new parliament building will boast separate offices for all MPs. Also, as a step towards creating ‘paperless offices’, the offices will be equipped with the latest digital interfaces. In order to showcase India’s democratic heritage, the new Parliament building will have a grand Constitution Hall along with a lounge for MPs, multiple committee rooms, a library, dining areas as well as ample parking space.

According to the report, the Lok Sabha chamber in the new building will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha chamber will have as many as 384 seats for the upper house members. However, the Lok Sabha chamber during joint sessions, will have an option to increase its sitting capacity to 1,224 members.

In the month of September this year, the bid to construct the new parliament building was won by Tata Projects Limited at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore. The construction of the new building will be done close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project. To provide more functional spaces for parliamentary events, the existing Parliament House building will be suitably retro-fitted, ensuring its usage along with the upcoming building.