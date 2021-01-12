New parliament building construction to start soon! Heritage panel gives nod to Central Vista redevelopment plan

The redevelopment work of Rajpath will soon start after this year's Republic Day parade.

On Monday, approval was granted by a heritage panel consisting of 14 members for the construction of a new parliament building under the Central Vista redevelopment plan. The work on this is expected to start in the next few days. The Heritage Conservation Committee’s nod came almost a week after the SC asked the Central government to seek prior approval from the panel as well as other relevant authorities before starting the new parliament building’s construction, according to a PTI report. According to Hardeep Singh Puri, the Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, the new parliament building’s construction would not affect the existing structure.

The 14-member heritage panel has officers from various organizations and experts as members. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, at a press conference, said the committee, headed by the additional secretary of the ministry, granted approval to the new parliament building’s construction after examining and discussing the proposal. According to Mishra, public hearing was not mandatory before granting approval. The committee’s members look into what is provided under unified building bylaws and on the basis of that they accept or reject a proposal or suggest modifications, he said.

According to the housing secretary, the redevelopment work of Rajpath will soon start after this year’s Republic Day parade. The redevelopment work is likely to be completed in the next 10 months and the Republic Day parade of 2022 will be conducted on a redeveloped Rajpath. The redevelopment of the nation’s power corridor, the Central Vista, envisages a new triangular parliament building as well as a common central secretariat. The project also includes revamping of the 3 km long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

According to Puri, the government had discussions on the project with many people, including experts, consultants, editors and with others. Soon, the government will put all the consultations it had in the public domain. Puri also said a website will be launched that will have all the information pertaining to the Central Vista project.

Last month, PM Modi had laid the new Parliament building’s foundation stone. In the new building, the Rajya Sabha will have a seating capacity for 384 members while the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for as many as 888 members. To conduct business, the new Parliament will have six committee rooms. For temporary shifting of offices of various ministries, around four locations have been identified by the government- in Gole Market, Kasturba Gandhi Marg near Africa Avenue, and near Talkatora Stadium in central Delhi, the report added.