New expressway link to connect Delhi-Lucknow; Check Union Minister Gadkari’s announcement

The groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed new Delhi-Lucknow expressway link will be held in the next 10 to 12 days.

Delhi-Lucknow New Expressway Link: On Thursday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a new infra project! The Minister of Road Transport and Highways said a new expressway link will be developed to connect Delhi and UP’s capital Lucknow. The new expressway link project is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three and a half hours. The Union Minister further said that the groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed new Delhi-Lucknow expressway link will be held in the next 10 to 12 days in the presence of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The government has made a plan to connect Delhi and Lucknow, the minister was quoted saying in a PTI report.

The minister recently inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of NH projects of 240 Kilometres in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in UP worth Rs 9119 crore. In the city of Meerut, Gadkari inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stone for six National Highway projects with a total cost of Rs 8,364 crore. He stated with these infra projects, it will be easy for the farmers of the region to take their crops to the market, which will lead to their economic upliftment.

After laying the foundation stone and inaugurating three NH projects worth Rs 755 crore in Muzaffarnagar, the minister emphasized farmers’ welfare by leveraging technology and research for economic prosperity. Gadkari also stressed the importance of Hydrogen, Ethanol along other bio-fuels for overall progress, self-sufficiency as well as sustainable development.

The Road Transport and Highways Minister also inaugurated the first Intelligent Transport system on six-lane Eastern Peripheral Expressway at Dasna in Ghaziabad. According to the Union Minister, this revolutionary state of the art technology will achieve traffic efficiency by efficient usage of infrastructure, minimizing traffic problems, enriching users with prior information about traffic, reducing journey time as well as enhancing the safety and comfort of travellers.