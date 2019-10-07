New Delhi Metro Grey Line brings ease of travelling! Commuters leave buses, cars for shorter travel time

The Delhi Metro Grey Line, opening three new metro stations- Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh, was opened for services on October 4, 2019.

Delhi Metro Grey Line: The newly inaugurated Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor of the Delhi Metro Grey Line has opened a new, reliable option of public transport for regular commuters. The 4.295 km long section connects the rural areas of Najafgarh with the rest of the national capital by the Delhi Metro network. The new line has led to a shorter travel time, less congestion and a more reliable commute for people traveling on the same line. The Delhi Metro Grey Line with three new metro stations – Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh, was opened for services on October 4, 2019. It was flagged off by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi.

Apart from providing direct metro connectivity till Najafgarh, the Delhi Metro Grey Line has also opened a new interchange facility with the Delhi Metro Blue Line at the Dwarka metro station. This is the second interchange facility for the Dwarka sub city after Dwarka Sector-21 station.

Several commuters who took to the Delhi Metro Grey Line, were quoted in a recent IE report saying that the travel time has been reduced to several hours, after the opening of this section. Many residents of Najafgarh had been waiting for the Delhi Metro Grey Line for a long time now, as earlier they had to travel to Dwarka station or Dwarka Mor by bus or by private vehicles. The high number of vehicles often led to traffic jams across the congested roads of Najafgarh, especially during peak hours. However, after the Delhi Metro Grey Line, the travel time for passengers from Najafgarh has reduced significantly.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), a peak hour frequency of seven minutes and 30 seconds is being maintained on the Dwarka-Najafgarh stretch of Delhi Metro Grey Line. Overall, the total travel time of the Delhi Metro Grey Line, covering all the three stations, is six minutes and 20 seconds. This frequency has been decided by DMRC on the basis of the expected and current passenger crowd. Out of the total 4.295 km long section, Dwarka and Nangli stations are elevated (2.754 kms) and the Najafgarh station (1.541 kms) is underground. DMRC has also planned an extension of the Delhi Metro Grey Line till the Dhansa Bus Stand station by the end of the year 2020.