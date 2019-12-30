New Delhi Metro corridors, commuter-friendly services & more! Top takeaways for Delhi Metro passengers in 2019

New Delhi Metro corridors were opened this year and other commuter-friendly facilities were started

Delhi Metro network expands! As the Delhi Metro successfully completes 17 years of regular operations, the network has witnessed some major significant changes in these years. This year, apart from the opening of the Noida Metro Aqua Line, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) opened three new corridors for connecting some far away stretches in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR). The Delhi Metro network also facilitated the beginning of new commuter-friendly services this year and tapped into more green solutions for meeting its energy requirements. We take a look at all big Delhi Metro network developments in 2019: