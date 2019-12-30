New Delhi Metro corridors, commuter-friendly services & more! Top takeaways for Delhi Metro passengers in 2019

The Delhi Metro network also facilitated the beginning of new commuter-friendly services this year and tapped into more green solutions for meeting its energy requirements.
Delhi Metro network expands! As the Delhi Metro successfully completes 17 years of regular operations, the network has witnessed some major significant changes in these years. This year, apart from the opening of the Noida Metro Aqua Line, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) opened three new corridors for connecting some far away stretches in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR). The Delhi Metro network also facilitated the beginning of new commuter-friendly services this year and tapped into more green solutions for meeting its energy requirements. We take a look at all big Delhi Metro network developments in 2019:
- Noida Metro Aqua Line: On January 25, 2019, the 29.7 km long Noida Metro Aqua Line connecting Noida and Greater Noida was opened for passengers. The corridor has 21 metro stations and offers an interchange facility with the Delhi Metro Blue Line through a walkway at Sector 51 station.
- Foot Over Bridge (FOB) connecting Delhi Metro Pink Line and Delhi Metro Airport Express Line: The FOB connecting Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus station of Delhi Metro Pink Line and the Dhaula Kuan station of Delhi Metro Airport Express Line was opened for seamless connectivity for commuters. The FOB has a width of 6.1 metres and consists of a record of 22 travelators
- Delhi Metro Red Line extension from Shaheed Sthal-Dilshad Garden: On March 8, 2019, the 9.63 km long section from Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)-Dilshad Garden was opened for commuters with eight new metro stations on route. This serves as an extension to the already existing Delhi Metro Red Line corridor from Rithala-Dilshad Garden
- Delhi Metro Blue Line extension from Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City: On March 9,2019, the Delhi Metro Blue Line was extended by another 6.67 km from Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City, with six new stations. This is an extension to the already existing Delhi Metro Blue Line corridor from Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida City Centre.
- Delhi Metro starts receiving solar power from Rewa Solar Power Project: On April 18, 2019 the Delhi Metro network started receiving solar power from the Rewa Solar Project for the utilization of operational requirements. On an average, 345 MU of power will be received from Rewa in a year.
- Delhi Metro became first ever metro project in India to receive power from Waste-to-Energy plant: On June 4,2019, DMRC started receiving 2MW power from a 12 MW capacity Waste to Energy (WtE) plant of East Delhi Waste Processing Company Limited which is set up in Ghazipur
- Delhi Metro Grey Line: On October 4, 2019, the new Delhi Metro Grey Line Dwarka-Najafgarh was flagged off for commuters. The 4.295 km long Delhi Metro Grey Line opened three new metro stations namely Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh. This was the first Delhi Metro corridor to reach the rural areas of Najafgarh
- Delhi Metro took over operations of Rapid Metro Gurgaon: On October 22, 2019, the Delhi Metro network took over operations of the Rapid Metro Gurgaon, which was developed by Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon Limited (RMGL) as well as the Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL). The 11.6 km long Rapid Metro corridor has a total of 11 metro stations connecting several areas of Gurgaon. The Rapid Metro has an interchange at the Sikanderpur station with the Delhi Metro Yellow Line.
- Delhi Metro begins new airlines’ check-in facility: On November 18, 2019, the Delhi Metro network started the check-in facility for three leading airlines namely, Air Asia, SpiceJet as well as Go Air from the New Delhi metro station of the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line. Earlier, two other airlines, Air India and Vistara were already operating this facility at the station earlier.
