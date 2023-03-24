New Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express: Stoppage points, timings and other important details you can’t miss!

India’s 11th Vande Bharat Express is set to reach Jaipur by Saturday. This semi-high speed train will be operated and maintained by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone. This is going to be the first blue and white color train for Rajasthan and as well as for the NWR zone.

Routes and Stoppage points:-

The train will run between Ajmer to New Delhi via Jaipur. During its journey, the train will stop at three stations – Jaipur, Alwar, and Gurgaon.

Also read| Vande Bharat Express between Jaipur and New Delhi likely to be launched this month – Here’s all you need to know about it

Regular service:-

The train is expected to start commercial operation from the first week of April, 2023.

Distance and Frequency:-

This Vande Bharat Express train will cover a distance of 442.55 km in 6 hours and 5 minutes. The train will operate six days a week except Wednesday.

Timings:-

Ajmer to New Delhi:

Departure from Ajmer – 06:10 hrs

Arrival at Jaipur – 07:55 hrs

Departure from Jaipur- 08:00 hrs

Arrival at Alwar – 09:41 hrs

Departure from Alwar – 09:43 hrs

Arrival at Gurgaon – 11:25 hrs

Departure from Gurgaon – 11:27 hrs

Arrival at New Delhi – 12:15 hrs

New Delhi to Ajmer:

Departure from New Delhi – 18:10 hrs

Arrival at Gurgaon – 18:52 hrs

Departure from Gurgaon – 18:54 hrs

Arrival at Alwar – 20:25 hrs

Departure from Alwar – 20:27 hrs

Arrival at Jaipur – 22:20 hrs

Departure from Jaipur – 22:25 hrs

Arrival at Ajmer – 00:15 hrs

Speed:-

The semi-high speed train will run at an average speed of 72.74 km/hour.

Special features:-

The new Vande Bharat connecting Ajmer with the national capital has a high rise pantograph. Thus, this is going to be the first Vande Bharat Express train in the High Rise OHE territory.