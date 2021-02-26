New attraction for tourists! Mumbai Mayor unveils restored tram car for public viewing

Tram car unveiled in Mumbai (image: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Twitter handle)

On Thursday, a tram car was unveiled by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, which has been restored by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in south Mumbai, a civic official said. Earlier, BMC had displayed the tram car on an elevated podium at Bhatia Baug garden next to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). However, it was not open for public viewing due to various reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a PTI report. While unveiling the tram, Pednekar said the civic body has taken this tram from the BEST and installed it at Bhatia Baug so the public could re-experience the past glory of the financial capital.

The Mayor of Mumbai further said that the maroon and yellow coloured single decker tram car has been decorated with lights so that tourists can enjoy viewing at night time as well. According to the report, trams were part of the public transport system of Mumbai for around 90 years. Also, trams were one of the cheapest and favourite modes of transport for the citizens, before the tram services were discontinued in the year 1964, the report added.

Earlier this month, the lifeline of Mumbai- local train services in the city were thrown open to the general public by Indian Railways. With the city’s suburban rail services being resumed with restricted timings, it was reported that around 36 lakh passengers are using the Mumbai local rail network every day. The daily ridership of the suburban railway network of Mumbai city consists of 19.30 lakh passengers on the Central Railway zone as well as 16.50 lakh passengers on the Western Railway zone.

CPRO of Central Railways, Shivaji Sutar had said that the zonal railway assisted the BMC in taking action against those traveling in local trains without face masks. On 1 February 2021, local trains were started in Mumbai with restricted timings for everyone, after a gap of 320 days.