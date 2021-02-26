  • MORE MARKET STATS

New attraction for tourists! Mumbai Mayor unveils restored tram car for public viewing

By: |
February 26, 2021 4:11 PM

While unveiling the tram, Pednekar said the civic body has taken this tram from the BEST and installed it at Bhatia Baug so the public could re-experience the past glory of the financial capital.

tram car, MumbaiTram car unveiled in Mumbai (image: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Twitter handle)

On Thursday, a tram car was unveiled by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, which has been restored by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in south Mumbai, a civic official said. Earlier, BMC had displayed the tram car on an elevated podium at Bhatia Baug garden next to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). However, it was not open for public viewing due to various reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a PTI report. While unveiling the tram, Pednekar said the civic body has taken this tram from the BEST and installed it at Bhatia Baug so the public could re-experience the past glory of the financial capital.

The Mayor of Mumbai further said that the maroon and yellow coloured single decker tram car has been decorated with lights so that tourists can enjoy viewing at night time as well. According to the report, trams were part of the public transport system of Mumbai for around 90 years. Also, trams were one of the cheapest and favourite modes of transport for the citizens, before the tram services were discontinued in the year 1964, the report added.

Related News

Earlier this month, the lifeline of Mumbai- local train services in the city were thrown open to the general public by Indian Railways. With the city’s suburban rail services being resumed with restricted timings, it was reported that around 36 lakh passengers are using the Mumbai local rail network every day. The daily ridership of the suburban railway network of Mumbai city consists of 19.30 lakh passengers on the Central Railway zone as well as 16.50 lakh passengers on the Western Railway zone.

CPRO of Central Railways, Shivaji Sutar had said that the zonal railway assisted the BMC in taking action against those traveling in local trains without face masks. On 1 February 2021, local trains were started in Mumbai with restricted timings for everyone, after a gap of 320 days.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. New attraction for tourists! Mumbai Mayor unveils restored tram car for public viewing
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Your Flight ticket set to become cheaper as DGCA issues guidelines! Here is how
2LPG to be transported through Inland Waterways! IWAI signs MoU with world’s largest gas carrier company, MOL
3For passengers’ convenience, Indian Railways to reactivate unreserved ticket booking through UTS on mobile app