National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity! PM Gati Shakti launched to boost India’s infra development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity.

Giving a boost to India’s infrastructure sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated PM GatiShakti – National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity. According to Modi, this Masterplan will give impetus (Gati Shakti) to 21st century India. He also said the people of India, Indian business, Indian industry, Indian manufacturers, Indian farmers are at the center of this great campaign. The master plan Gati Shakti will give new energy to the present as well as future generations of the nation to build India of the 21st century, the PM said. Modi also elaborated upon the steps taken by the government to increase the speed of India’s infrastructure development.

According to the Prime Minister, the country’s first interstate natural gas pipeline was commissioned in 1987. After this, till 2014, a 15,000 kilometres long natural gas pipeline was developed. At present, work is going on for an over 16,000 kilometres long gas pipeline across India. This work is targeted to be completed in the next five-six years, he added.

In the five years before 2014, railway lines of 1900 km length underwent doubling. Over 9 thousand kilometres of railway lines have been doubled in the last seven years. In the five years before the year 2014, only 3000 kilometres of Indian Railways’ lines were electrified. However, in the last seven years, more than 24000 kilometres of tracks have been electrified, the PM informed.

Before 2014, the metro rail was plying over only about 250 kilometres of track. Now, the metro has been expanded up to 700 kilometres and development work is going on in the 1000 kilometres new metro route. Only 60 panchayats could be connected with optical fibre in the five years before 2014. However, in the last seven years, the government had connected over 1.5 lakh gram panchayats with optical fibre, he said.

In a bid to increase the income of Indian farmers and fishermen, the infrastructure related to processing is also being expanded rapidly. In 2014, India had only two Mega Food Parks. Currently, as many as 19 Mega Food Parks are functioning in the country. Now, the government’s aim is to take the number to more than 40. In 2014, there were just five waterways and now India has 13 functional waterways. The vessels’ turnaround time at the ports has come down from 41 hours to 27 hours in the year 2014. India has realised the pledge of One Nation One Grid, Modi said. Compared to 3 lakh circuit kilometers in the year 2014, at present, the country has 4.25 lakh circuit kilometre power transmission lines, the PM added.