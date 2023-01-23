National Girl Child Day: Rail Museum announces free entry for girls with one guardian, Check DATE here

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, the Indian Railways is offering free entry to all girls along with one of their guardians to the National Rail museum. The museum remains open between 10:00 AM and 17:00 PM and the entry fee starts at Rs 50 per person.

“On #NationalGirlChildDay, we invite all little damsels to come & have a joyful experience of the chronicles of the Indian Railways.” said a tweet by the Ministry of Railways that operates the museum.

The National Rail Museum has the largest collection of Railway real-life-size exhibits and other rail components in the country. The Museum houses locomotives and coaches from erstwhile princely states of the Indian subcontinent, some of them include the Patiala state monorail, John Morris Fire Engine, and some of the rarest operational exhibits of its kind.

There are an array of mobile apps for train lovers to interact with the exhibit remotely. The museum organises 3D Virtual tours and an indoor positioning system to help visitors find their way and access content selectively.

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development celebrates National Girl Child Day every year on January 24. The objective is to empower the girls in society and eradicate all kinds of inequalities, and gender biases faced by the girl child on January 24.

Meanwhile, the South Western Railway has also decided to keep the Rail Museum open on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.